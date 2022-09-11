Early word is out and early word is good: The Fabelmans seems to have reconciled Spielberg’s flair for spectacle and wonder with the mundanity of his upbringing. But watching at the trailer, it’s crazy that I ever wondered how a film by the world’s most famous director would look and play—no matter the personal nature of this subject or ostensibly smaller scale, all signs point his way.

Ahead of a November 11 opening and Thanksgiving wide release comes a nicely packed preview for the film starring Gabriel LaBelle, Paul Dano, Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Judd Hirsch, and (still-unseen) David Lynch.

Find it below and check back for our review shortly: