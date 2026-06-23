While he can soon be heard in the next Minions movie, Jesse Eisenberg’s major cinematic contribution of the year is his third directorial feature, following up 2024’s Oscar-winning A Real Pain. The Debut, which stars Julianne Moore, Paul Giamatti, Halle Bailey, Havana Rose Liu, Colton Ryan, Lilli Cooper, Maulik Pancholy, and Bernadette Peters, will be released by A24 this fall following a likely festival run. Ahead of that release, the first trailer has arrived.

As one can see in the trailer, Eisenberg is going full Rivette mode, telling the story of a timid woman (Moore) who gets cast in her local NJ theater’s new musical. Giamatti takes the role of the all-controlling director who pushes Moore’s character to the limit and beyond. As Eisenberg, who looks to pop in for a cameo, proved his skills both on the page and behind the camera in his last film, this looks to be another strong actor’s showcase.

See the trailer and posters below.