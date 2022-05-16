Following one of their better months of late, Criterion ring in the second half of 2022 (I know) with a pendulum swing between recent cult favorites and pre-war noir, with a Sidney Poitier western in-between for good measure. A little “oh wow” escaped me seeing they’ll release Ronald Bronstein’s Frownland, a new entry in the feel-bad canon and fine companion to Josh and Benny Safdie’s Daddy Longlegs; at least both have fittingly off-putting cover art.

Sidney Poitier’s Buck and the Preacher gets a well-stocked disc to nicely boost a film I rarely (probably for no good reason) hear word of, while last year’s Faya dayi gets its own canonization with a disc emphasizing director Jessica Beshir’s career to date. And Marcel Carné’s Hôtel du Nord? Unseen by me, but come on—look at that cover. Of course I’m going to love it.

See artwork below and further details on all titles here: