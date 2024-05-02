The wait for new Panos Cosmatos features requires patience. Some 13 years since the premiere of Beyond the Black Rainbow has only brought 2018’s Mandy and a 2022 episode of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. Though word’s been quiet on his A24-backed feature Nekrokosm, the next big push might be here: with a script by Andrew Kevin Walker (The Killer, Se7en) and producing credit from Adam McKay, Cosmatos has enlisted Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac for vampire picture Flesh of the Gods. [THR]

Flesh of the Gods––deriving from a story penned by Walker and Cosmatos––concerns Raoul and Alex, a wealthy married couple who trawl “an electric nighttime realm of 80’s LA” and find themselves meeting a “mysterious and enigmatic woman and her hard-partying cabal.” Thus ensues “a glamorous, surrealistic world of hedonism, thrills, and violence”––on the basis of Cosmatos’ CV, likely filled with ominous synthesizer tunes and the harshest neon lights your eyes have ever seen. (Cosmatos himself calls the project a “propulsive and hypnotic […] hot rod joy ride deep into the glittering heart of hell.”)

With production expected to start later this year, we can cross fingers for a 2025 debut.