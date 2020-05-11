After getting a tease and the announcement of a theatrical touring retrospective, The Criterion Collection have now announced their Agnès Varda boxset, aptly titled The Complete Films of Agnès Varda. A gorgeous, epic undertaking, this treasure trove of cinematic beauty is split into different aspects of the Belgian-born French director’s life and career.

Arriving on a fifteen-disc Blu-ray release on August 11, the set features digital restorations of thirty-nine films, including the first home-video presentations of Les créatures, Jacquot de Nantes, and the television series Agnès de ci de là Varda. There’s also over seven hours of archival programs from Varda, a 200-page book, video introductions by the late filmmaker herself, and much, much more. Check out the details below.

The Films

Agnès Forever – Varda by Agnès (2019), Les 3 boutons (2015)

Early Varda – La Pointe Courte (1955), Ô saisons, ô châteaux (1958), Du côté de la côte (1958)

Around Paris – Cléo from 5 to 7 (1962), Les fiancés du pont Macdonald (1962), L’opéra-mouffe (1958), Les dites cariatides (1984), T’as de beaux escaliers, tu sais (1986)

Rue Daguerre – Daguerréotypes (1975), Le lion volatil (2003)

Married Life – Le bonheur (1965), Les créatures (1966), Elsa la Rose (1966)

In California – Uncle Yanco (1968), Black Panthers (1970), Lions Love (. . . and Lies) (1969), Mur Murs (1981), Documenteur (1981)

Her Body, Herself – One Sings, the Other Doesn’t (1977), Réponse de femmes (1975), Plaisir d’amour en Iran (1977)

No Shelter – Vagabond (1985), 7 p., cuis., s. de b. . . . (à saisir) (1985)

Jane B. – Jane B. par Agnès V. (1988), Kung-Fu Master! (1988)

Jacques Demy – Jacquot de Nantes (1991), The Young Girls Turn 25 (1993), The World of Jacques Demy (1995)

Simon Cinéma – One Hundred and One Nights (1995)

La glaneuse – The Gleaners and I (2000), The Gleaners and I: Two Years Later (2002)

Visual Artist – Faces Places, codirected with JR (2017), Salut les cubains (1964), Ulysse (1982), Ydessa, les ours et etc. . . . (2004)

Here and There – Agnès de ci de là Varda (2011)

Beaches – The Beaches of Agnès (2008)

The Special Features

Digital restorations of thirty-nine films, including the first home-video presentations of Les créatures, Jacquot de Nantes, and the television series Agnès de ci de là Varda

Introductions by director Agnès Varda

Nausicaa, a once-banned 1970 television film directed by Varda

New programs featuring actor Jane Birkin; Varda’s children, Mathieu Demy and Rosalie Varda; and scholar Kelley Conway

Segments directed by Varda from the 1983 French television program Une minute pour une image

Programs on Varda’s work as a visual artist, including Quelques veuves de Noirmoutier, a 2006 television presentation of one of her installations

Over seven hours of archival programs featuring Varda, many of them also directed by her

Archival interviews and tributes featuring Varda’s friends, family, and key collaborators

Rare footage from unfinished features and commercials

Behind-the-scenes footage, video essays, and trailers

PLUS: A lavishly illustrated 200-page book, featuring notes on the films and essays on Varda’s life and work by writers Amy Taubin, Michael Koresky, Ginette Vincendeau, So Mayer, Alexandra Hidalgo, and Rebecca Bengal, as well as a selection of Varda’s photography and images of her installation art

A founder of the French New Wave who became an international art-house icon, Agnès Varda was a fiercely independent, restlessly curious visionary whose work was at once personal and passionately committed to the world around her. In an abundant career in which she never stopped expanding the notion of what a movie can be, Varda forged a unique cinematic vocabulary that frequently blurs the boundaries between narrative and documentary, and entwines loving portraits of her friends, her family, and her own inner world with a social consciousness that was closely attuned to the 1960s counterculture, the women’s liberation movement, the plight of the poor and socially marginalized, and the ecology of our planet. This comprehensive collection places Varda’s filmography in the context of her parallel work as a photographer and multimedia artist-all of it a testament to the radical vision, boundless imagination, and radiant spirit of a true original for whom every act of creation was a vital expression of her very being.

The Complete Films of Agnès Varda arrives on August 11. See more on Criterion’s website.