While Agnès Varda explored her own work throughout her career, including in The Beaches of Agnès, her TV series From Here to There, and her final film Varda by Agnès, a new documentary has been announced that will take a look at the late, legendary Belgian-born French director’s massive contributions to the art of cinema.

Variety reports Mk2 Films, Cinétévé Sales, and Varda’s own Ciné-Tamaris have backed Viva Varda!, which will feature never-before-seen archival footage along with interviews from directors, including Atom Egoyan and Audrey Diwan. Helmed by Pierre-Henri Gibert, the film features interviews with friends, family, and collaborators, including Varda’s children, Rosalie Varda and Mathieu Demy, along with Sandrine Bonnaire, Patricia Mazuy, and Jonathan Romney. With a French Cinémathèque retrospctive also taking place the fall, here’s hoping the documentary will debut for the occasion.

“With the upcoming homage at the French Cinémathèque, I felt like the time was right to start searching for the first time in our archives at rue Daguerre in Paris [where Ciné-Tamaris is located] and dig out some lost and never-before-seen images Agnès shot for various projects”, said her daughter Rosalie Varda, a co-producer of the film. “What we found is a rich and fascinating material which would be dear to everyone who loved Agnès and her art. We also asked those who were closest to Agnès to share personal memories about her.”

Read our appreciation of Varda here and learn from the director herself below.