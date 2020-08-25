As the coronavirus pandemic still rages on, precious few remain skeptical about going to the movies. But while your AMCs and others claim some godlike safety from COVID, there remains a chunk of people still uncomfortable hitting up theaters. To them, we bring you the September 2020 Criterion Channel lineup.

It starts off with quite the swath of content too. Béla Tarr’s Sátántangó hits the service on September 1, and its seven-plus hours should take up a large chunk of your day. Coming soon after is a collection of more than a dozen Joan Blondell starrers from the pre-Code era, including Howard Hawks’ The Crowd Roars, three collaborations with Mervyn LeRoy, and Ray Enright & Busby Berkeley’s Dames.

For some stuff released almost a century later, the service also sees the addition of documentary bender Robert Greene. His Actress, Kate Plays Christine, and Bisbee ’17 join soon after. Janicza Bravo, director of Lemon, is also on the list with four short films to watch before Zola reaches the masses—whenever that may be.

Other choices include five Albert Brooks features, the Criterion Collection edition of Richard Linklater’s Boyhood, and, come September 20, The Films of Agnès Varda. The latter includes a whopping 17 shorts and 21 features, as well as supplementary content from Criterion’s newly released box set of the same name. On September 23, Jan Oxenberg’s Thank You and Good Night gets a 4K restoration from IndieCollect, almost three decades after it premiered only to go widely unseen. So yes, there is some stuff to do at home.

Les 3 boutons, Agnès Varda, 2015

7 p., cuis., s. de b. . . . (à saisir), Agnès Varda, 1984

Actress, Robert Greene, 2014

Agnès de ci de là Varda, Agnes Varda, 2011

Art and Craft, Sam Cullman, Jennifer Grausman, and Mark Becker, 2014**

The Beaches of Agnès, Agnès Varda, 2008

Big City Blues, Mervyn LeRoy, 1932

Bisbee ’17, Robert Greene, 2018

Blonde Crazy, Roy Del Ruth, 1931

Blondie Johnson, Ray Enright, 1933

Boyhood, Richard Linklater, 2014

Charlotte’s Web, Iwao Takamoto and Charles A. Nichols, 1973**

Circle of Deceit, Volker Schlöndorff, 1981

A Comedy in Six Unnatural Acts, Jan Oxenberg, 1975*

Corpus Christi, Jan Komasa, 2019*

Les créatures, Agnès Varda, 1966

The Crowd Roars, Howard Hawks, 1932

Daguerréotypes, Agnès Varda, 1975

Dames, Ray Enright, 1934

Death of a Salesman, Volker Schlöndorff, 1985

Defending Your Life, Albert Brooks, 1991

Diplomacy, Volker Schlöndorff, 2014

Les dites cariatides, Agnès Varda, 1984

Duck Soup, Leo McCarey, 1933

Elsa la rose, Agnès Varda, 1966

Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights, Peter Kosminsky, 1992

A Fistful of Dollars, Sergio Leone, 1964

Footlight Parade, Lloyd Bacon, 1933

The Gates, Antonio Ferrera, David Maysles, Matthew Prinzing, and Albert Maysles, 2007

The Gleaners and I, Agnès Varda, 2000

The Gleaners and I: Two Years Later, Agnès Varda, 2002

Gold Diggers of 1933, Mervyn LeRoy, 1933

Gregory Go Boom, Janicza Bravo, 2013

A Guide to Breathing Underwater, Raven Jackson, 2018

He Was Her Man, Lloyd Bacon, 1934

The Headless Woman, Lucrecia Martel, 2008

The Heiress, William Wyler, 1949

Home Movie, Jan Oxenberg, 1972*

The Hours, Stephen Daldry, 2002

Jacquot de Nantes, Agnès Varda, 1991

Jane B. par Agnès V., Agnès Varda, 1988

Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life is Calling, Richard Pryor, 1986

Kate Plays Christine, Robert Greene, 2016

Kung-Fu Master!, Agnès Varda, 1988

Lawyer Man, William Dieterle, 1932

Le lion volatil, Agnès Varda, 2003

The Legend of Rita, Volker Schlöndorff, 2000

Lenny, Bob Fosse, 1974

Lost in America, Albert Brooks, 1985

The Loveless, Kathryn Bigelow and Monty Montgomery, 1981

Man Rots from the Head, Janicza Bravo, 2016

Merrily We Go to Hell, Dorothy Arzner, 1932

Millie, John Francis Dillon, 1931

Modern Romance, Albert Brooks, 1981

Mother, Albert Brooks, 1996

Nettles, Raven Jackson, 2018

Night Nurse, William A. Wellman, 1931

Nocturama, Bertrand Bonello, 2016

The Ogre, Volker Schlöndorff, 1996

Ô saisons, ô châteaux, Agnès Varda, 1958

One Hundred and One Nights, Agnès Varda, 1995

Pauline Alone, Janicza Bravo, 2014

The Phantom Tollbooth, Chuck Jones, Abe Levitow, and Dave Monahan, 1970

Plaisir d’amour en Iran, Agnès Varda, 1976

The Prison in Twelve Landscapes, Brett Story, 2016

Real Life, Albert Brooks, 1979

Réponse de femmes, Agnès Varda, 1975

Salut les Cubains, Agnès Varda, 1963

Sátántangó, Béla Tarr, 1994

Streetwise, Martin Bell, 1984

T’as de beaux escaliers, tu sais, Agnès Varda, 1986

Tabu, Miguel Gomes, 2012

Tabu: A Story of the South Seas, F. W. Murnau, 1931

Thank You and Good Night, Jan Oxenberg, 1991*

Three on a Match, Mervyn LeRoy, 1932

Tiny: The Life of Erin Blackwell, Martin Bell, 2016

Town Bloody Hall, Chris Hegedus, D. A. Pennebaker, 1979

Ulysse, Agnès Varda, 1982

Union Depot, Alfred E. Green, 1932

Varda by Agnès, Agnès Varda, 2019

The Virgin Suicides, Sofia Coppola, 1999

Voyager, Volker Schlöndorff, 1991

Walking on Water, Andrey Paounov, 2018

Western, Bill Ross IV and Turner Ross, 2015

Woman in Deep, Janicza Bravo, 2016

Working Girls, Dorothy Arzner, 1931

Ydessa, les ours et etc. . . ., Agnès Varda, 2004

Zama, Lucrecia Martel, 2017

*Available September 23

**Available in the U.S. only, September 24

