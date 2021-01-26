After unveiling the discs that will be arriving in April, including Bong Joon Ho’s Memories of Murder, Olivier Assayas’ Irma Vep, and more, Criterion has now announced what will be coming to their streaming channel next month.

Highlights include retrospectives dedicated to Guy Maddin, Ruby Dee, Lana Turner, and Gordon Parks, plus selections from Marlene Dietrich & Josef von Sternberg’s stellar box set. They will also present the exclusive streaming premieres of Bill Duke’s The Killing Floor, William Greaves’s Nationtime, Kevin Jerome Everson’s Park Lanes, and more.

Jim Jarmusch’s Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, which recently arrived on the collection, will be landing on the channel as well, along with a special “Lovers on the Run” series including film noir (They Live by Night) to New Hollywood (Badlands) to the French New Wave (Pierrot le fou) to Blaxploitation (Thomasine & Bushrod) and beyond. Also of note is Bernardo Bertolucci’s The Conformist and Spike Lee’s Bamboozled.

See the lineup below and learn more on their official site.

Abouna, Mahamat Saleh-Haroun, 2002

Accidence, Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson, 2018

After the Curfew, Usmar Ismail, 1954

Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, David Lowery, 2013

Ajube Kete, Akosua Adoma Owusu, 2005

Archangel, Guy Maddin, 1990**

The Bad and the Beautiful, Vincente Minnelli, 1952

The Balcony, Joseph Strick, 1963

Bamboozled, Spike Lee, 2000

Band of Outsiders, Jean-Luc Godard, 1964

Black Bus Stop, Akosua Adoma Owusu, 2019

Blonde Venus, Josef von Sternberg, 1932

Blood Kin, Ramin Bahrani, 2018

The Blue Angel, Josef von Sternberg, 1930

Boyant, Akosua Adoma Owusu, 2008

Buck and the Preacher, Sidney Poitier, 1972

Bus Nut, Akosua Adoma Owusu, 2014

Careful, Guy Maddin, 1992**

Celebration, Olivier Meyrou, 2007

The Conformist, Bernardo Bertolucci, 1970

Cotton Comes to Harlem, Ossie Davis, 1970

Cowards Bend the Knee, Guy Maddin, 2003**

Daratt, Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, 2006

The Devil Is a Woman, Josef von Sternberg, 1935

Dishonored, Josef von Sternberg, 1931

Dissolution, Nina Menkes, 2010

Dracula: Pages from a Virgin’s Diary, Guy Maddin, 2002**

Drexciya, Akosua Adoma Owusu, 2010

A Farewell to Arms, Frank Borzage, 1932

Fastest Man in the State, Claudrena N. Harold and Kevin Jerome Everson, 2017

The Forbidden Room, Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, 2015

Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, Jim Jarmusch, 1999

Glorious, Guy Maddin, 2008

The Great Sadness of Zohara, Nina Menkes, 1983

The Green Fog, Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson, 2017

Grigris, Mahamat Saleh Haroun, 2013

How Can I Ever Be Late, Claudrena N. Harold and Kevin Jerome Everson, 2017

How to Take a Bath, Guy Maddin, 2009

I Am Somebody, Madeline Anderson, 1970

Integration Report 1, Madeline Anderson, 1960

Intermittent Delight, Akosua Adoma Owusu, 2007

The Killing Floor, Bill Duke, 1984

Kwaku Ananse, Akosua Adoma Owusu, 2013

The Last Unicorn, Arthur Rankin, Jr. and Jules Bass, 1982

Leadbelly, Gordon Parks, 1976

The Learning Tree, Gordon Parks, 1969

A Life of Her Own, George Cukor, 1950

Lift You Up, Ramin Bahrani, 2014

Lines of the Hand, Guy Maddin, Galen Johnson, and Evan Johnson, 2015

The Living End, Gregg Araki, 1992

Mahogany Too, Akosua Adoma Owusu, 2018

Me broni ba, Akosua Adoma Owusu, 2009

Moments Without Proper Names, Gordon Parks, 1986

Morocco, Josef von Sternberg, 1930

My Dad Is 100 Years Old, Guy Maddin, 2005

Nationtime, William Greaves, 1972

On Monday of Last Week, Akosua Adoma Owusu, 2017

One False Move, Carl Franklin, 1992

Park Lanes, Kevin Jerome Everson, 2015

Pelourinho: They Don’t Really Care About Us, Akosua Adoma Owusu, 2019

Phantom Love, Nina Menkes, 2007

Pierrot le fou, Jean-Luc Godard, 1965

Plastic Bag, Ramin Bahrani, 2009

The Postman Always Rings Twice, Tay Garnett, 1946

Pressure, Horace Ové, 1976

Putney Swope, Robert Downey Sr., 1969

Queen of Diamonds, Nina Menkes, 1991

The Rabbit Hunters, Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson,2020

Reluctantly Queer, Akosua Adoma Owusu, 2016

La ronde, Max Ophüls, 1950

The Saddest Music in the World, Guy Maddin, 2003

The Scarlet Empress, Josef von Sternberg, 1934

A Screaming Man, Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, 2010

A Season in France, Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, 2017

Shanghai Express, Josef von Sternberg, 1932

Solomon Northup’s Odyssey, Gordon Parks, 1984

Split Ends, I Feel Wonderful, Akosua Adoma Owusu, 2012

St. Louis Blues, Allen Reisner, 1958

Stories We Tell, Sarah Polley, 2012

A Story of Children and Film, Mark Cousins, 2013Stump the Guesser, Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson and Galen Johnson, 2020

Sugarcoated Arsenic, Claudrena N. Harold and Kevin Jerome Everson, 2014

Take a Giant Step, Philip Leacock, 1959

The Tall Target, Anthony Mann, 1951

Tea 4 Two, Akosua Adoma Owusu, 2006

They Live by Night, Nicolas Ray, 1948

Thomasine and Bushrod, Gordon Parks, Jr., 1974

A Tribute to Malcolm X, Madeline Anderson, 1967

Tomorrow Is Another Day, Felix E. Feist, 1951

Uptight, Jules Dassin, 1968

Watermelon Man, Melvin Van Peebles, 1970

We Demand, Claudrena N. Harold and Kevin Jerome Everson, 2016

Where Danger Lives, John Farrow, 1950

You Only Live Once, Fritz Lang, 1937

**Available in the U.S. only

Explore our weekly streaming picks here.