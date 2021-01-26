After unveiling the discs that will be arriving in April, including Bong Joon Ho’s Memories of Murder, Olivier Assayas’ Irma Vep, and more, Criterion has now announced what will be coming to their streaming channel next month.
Highlights include retrospectives dedicated to Guy Maddin, Ruby Dee, Lana Turner, and Gordon Parks, plus selections from Marlene Dietrich & Josef von Sternberg’s stellar box set. They will also present the exclusive streaming premieres of Bill Duke’s The Killing Floor, William Greaves’s Nationtime, Kevin Jerome Everson’s Park Lanes, and more.
Jim Jarmusch’s Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, which recently arrived on the collection, will be landing on the channel as well, along with a special “Lovers on the Run” series including film noir (They Live by Night) to New Hollywood (Badlands) to the French New Wave (Pierrot le fou) to Blaxploitation (Thomasine & Bushrod) and beyond. Also of note is Bernardo Bertolucci’s The Conformist and Spike Lee’s Bamboozled.
See the lineup below and learn more on their official site.
Abouna, Mahamat Saleh-Haroun, 2002
Accidence, Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson, 2018
After the Curfew, Usmar Ismail, 1954
Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, David Lowery, 2013
Ajube Kete, Akosua Adoma Owusu, 2005
Archangel, Guy Maddin, 1990**
The Bad and the Beautiful, Vincente Minnelli, 1952
The Balcony, Joseph Strick, 1963
Bamboozled, Spike Lee, 2000
Band of Outsiders, Jean-Luc Godard, 1964
Black Bus Stop, Akosua Adoma Owusu, 2019
Blonde Venus, Josef von Sternberg, 1932
Blood Kin, Ramin Bahrani, 2018
The Blue Angel, Josef von Sternberg, 1930
Boyant, Akosua Adoma Owusu, 2008
Buck and the Preacher, Sidney Poitier, 1972
Bus Nut, Akosua Adoma Owusu, 2014
Careful, Guy Maddin, 1992**
Celebration, Olivier Meyrou, 2007
The Conformist, Bernardo Bertolucci, 1970
Cotton Comes to Harlem, Ossie Davis, 1970
Cowards Bend the Knee, Guy Maddin, 2003**
Daratt, Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, 2006
The Devil Is a Woman, Josef von Sternberg, 1935
Dishonored, Josef von Sternberg, 1931
Dissolution, Nina Menkes, 2010
Dracula: Pages from a Virgin’s Diary, Guy Maddin, 2002**
Drexciya, Akosua Adoma Owusu, 2010
A Farewell to Arms, Frank Borzage, 1932
Fastest Man in the State, Claudrena N. Harold and Kevin Jerome Everson, 2017
The Forbidden Room, Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, 2015
Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, Jim Jarmusch, 1999
Glorious, Guy Maddin, 2008
The Great Sadness of Zohara, Nina Menkes, 1983
The Green Fog, Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson, 2017
Grigris, Mahamat Saleh Haroun, 2013
How Can I Ever Be Late, Claudrena N. Harold and Kevin Jerome Everson, 2017
How to Take a Bath, Guy Maddin, 2009
I Am Somebody, Madeline Anderson, 1970
Integration Report 1, Madeline Anderson, 1960
Intermittent Delight, Akosua Adoma Owusu, 2007
The Killing Floor, Bill Duke, 1984
Kwaku Ananse, Akosua Adoma Owusu, 2013
The Last Unicorn, Arthur Rankin, Jr. and Jules Bass, 1982
Leadbelly, Gordon Parks, 1976
The Learning Tree, Gordon Parks, 1969
A Life of Her Own, George Cukor, 1950
Lift You Up, Ramin Bahrani, 2014
Lines of the Hand, Guy Maddin, Galen Johnson, and Evan Johnson, 2015
The Living End, Gregg Araki, 1992
Mahogany Too, Akosua Adoma Owusu, 2018
Me broni ba, Akosua Adoma Owusu, 2009
Moments Without Proper Names, Gordon Parks, 1986
Morocco, Josef von Sternberg, 1930
My Dad Is 100 Years Old, Guy Maddin, 2005
Nationtime, William Greaves, 1972
On Monday of Last Week, Akosua Adoma Owusu, 2017
One False Move, Carl Franklin, 1992
Park Lanes, Kevin Jerome Everson, 2015
Pelourinho: They Don’t Really Care About Us, Akosua Adoma Owusu, 2019
Phantom Love, Nina Menkes, 2007
Pierrot le fou, Jean-Luc Godard, 1965
Plastic Bag, Ramin Bahrani, 2009
The Postman Always Rings Twice, Tay Garnett, 1946
Pressure, Horace Ové, 1976
Putney Swope, Robert Downey Sr., 1969
Queen of Diamonds, Nina Menkes, 1991
The Rabbit Hunters, Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, and Galen Johnson,2020
Reluctantly Queer, Akosua Adoma Owusu, 2016
La ronde, Max Ophüls, 1950
The Saddest Music in the World, Guy Maddin, 2003
The Scarlet Empress, Josef von Sternberg, 1934
A Screaming Man, Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, 2010
A Season in France, Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, 2017
Shanghai Express, Josef von Sternberg, 1932
Solomon Northup’s Odyssey, Gordon Parks, 1984
Split Ends, I Feel Wonderful, Akosua Adoma Owusu, 2012
St. Louis Blues, Allen Reisner, 1958
Stories We Tell, Sarah Polley, 2012
A Story of Children and Film, Mark Cousins, 2013Stump the Guesser, Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson and Galen Johnson, 2020
Sugarcoated Arsenic, Claudrena N. Harold and Kevin Jerome Everson, 2014
Take a Giant Step, Philip Leacock, 1959
The Tall Target, Anthony Mann, 1951
Tea 4 Two, Akosua Adoma Owusu, 2006
They Live by Night, Nicolas Ray, 1948
Thomasine and Bushrod, Gordon Parks, Jr., 1974
A Tribute to Malcolm X, Madeline Anderson, 1967
Tomorrow Is Another Day, Felix E. Feist, 1951
Uptight, Jules Dassin, 1968
Watermelon Man, Melvin Van Peebles, 1970
We Demand, Claudrena N. Harold and Kevin Jerome Everson, 2016
Where Danger Lives, John Farrow, 1950
You Only Live Once, Fritz Lang, 1937
**Available in the U.S. only
