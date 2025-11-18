The long-awaited U.S. premiere of Wong Kar Wai’s Blossoms Shanghai isn’t the only thing coming to the Criterion Channel next month. Along with a spotlight on the director, they will also feature films starring Julianne Moore, directed by Joachim Trier, as well as a special series on the directorial debuts of Black female directors with Sambizanga, Will, Losing Ground, Daughters of the Dust, Drylongso, Compensation, and more.

Additional highlights include Bi Gan’s first two features in celebration of Resurrection coming to theaters, the return of Michael Koresky’s Queersighted featuring gay cinema during the Production Code, a series on hotels on film with The Palm Beach Story, What’s Up, Doc?, The Shining, Lost in Translation, New Rose Hotel, and much more.

Wong Kar Wai commented regarding Blossoms, “I am thrilled to continue my long-standing relationship with Criterion with the North American debut of my first series on the Criterion Channel. The series captures the vitality of Shanghai’s roaring ’90s, revealing universal human truths about desire and destiny. We hope the series provides insight into the pivotal moment of China’s reinvention.”

See the full lineup below and find more at the Criterion Channel:

