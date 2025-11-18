The long-awaited U.S. premiere of Wong Kar Wai’s Blossoms Shanghai isn’t the only thing coming to the Criterion Channel next month. Along with a spotlight on the director, they will also feature films starring Julianne Moore, directed by Joachim Trier, as well as a special series on the directorial debuts of Black female directors with Sambizanga, Will, Losing Ground, Daughters of the Dust, Drylongso, Compensation, and more.
Additional highlights include Bi Gan’s first two features in celebration of Resurrection coming to theaters, the return of Michael Koresky’s Queersighted featuring gay cinema during the Production Code, a series on hotels on film with The Palm Beach Story, What’s Up, Doc?, The Shining, Lost in Translation, New Rose Hotel, and much more.
Wong Kar Wai commented regarding Blossoms, “I am thrilled to continue my long-standing relationship with Criterion with the North American debut of my first series on the Criterion Channel. The series captures the vitality of Shanghai’s roaring ’90s, revealing universal human truths about desire and destiny. We hope the series provides insight into the pivotal moment of China’s reinvention.”
See the full lineup below and find more at the Criterion Channel:
2046
All I Can Say
American Psycho
And, Towards Happy Alleys
Anomalisa
Barton Fink
Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead
The Bellboy
Body of Evidence
Carol & Joy
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Children of Men
The Children’s Hour
Crosscurrent
Dance, Girl, Dance
Donnie Darko
Duet for Cannibals
The End of the Affair
Eve’s Bayou
Faithless
The Fan
Far from Heaven
Four Rooms
Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami
Grand Hotel
The Grandmaster
The Hand That Rocks the Cradle
The Hours
I Am Not a Witch
Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.
Kaili Blues
Long Day’s Journey into Night
Lost in Translation
Louder Than Bombs
Maggie’s Plan
Maps to the Stars
Meeting with Pol Pot
The Million Dollar Hotel
Mother India
My Blueberry Nights
New Rose Hotel
Nine Months
One Day This Kid
Oslo, August 31st
The Palm Beach Story
Pariah
Pretty Red Dress
Psycho
Safe
Sarraounia
Scott Walker: 30 Century Man
Shoeshine
Sliding Doors
A Single Man
Somewhere
A Star Is Born
The Shining
Suddenly, Last Summer
Thelma
The Taste of Mango
Tea and Sympathy
These Three
Tokyo Godfathers
Tokyo Pop
Twice as Nice
Vanya on 42nd Street
We Don’t Live Here Anymore
What’s Up, Doc?
Will