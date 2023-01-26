February, marking both Black History Month and Valentine’s Day, is the kind of stretch from which a programmer can mine plenty. Accordingly the Criterion Channel have oriented their next slate around both. The former is mostly noted in a series comprising numerous features and shorts: Shirley Clarke and William Greaves up to Ephraim Asili and Garrett Bradley, among them gems such as Varda’s Black Panthers and Kathleen Collins’ Losing Ground; a six-film series on James Baldwin; and 10 works by Oscar Micheaux.

Meanwhile, the 23-film “All You Need Is Love” will cover the blinding romance of L’Atalante, the heartbreak of Happy Together, and youthful whimsy of Stolen Kisses; four Douglas Sirk rarities (Thunder on the Hill, All I Desire, There’s Always Tomorrow, and The Tarnished Angels) should leave their mark, but I’m perhaps most excited about three starring Rock Hudson and Doris Day (Pillow Talk, Send Me No Flowers, Lover Come Back). Perhaps more bracing are 12 movies by Derek Jarman and four by noir maestro Robert Siodmak. Also a major coup: eight pieces by Jean Painlevé scored to an original, never-released soundtrack by Yo La Tengo.

See the full list below and more at the Criterion Channel.

All I Desire, Douglas Sirk, 1953

Alma’s Rainbow, Ayoka Chenzira, 1994

The Angelic Conversation, Derek Jarman, 1985

Blue, Derek Jarman, 1993

Boy Meets Girl, Leos Carax, 1984

Cane River, Horace Jenkins, 1982

Caravaggio, Derek Jarman, 1986

Criss Cross, Robert Siodmak, 1949

Edward II, Derek Jarman, 1991

Eleanor’s Secret, Dominique Monfery, 2009*

Eleanor’s Secret: French Version, Dominique Monfery, 2009*

Flaming Ears, A. Hans Scheirl, Dietmar Schipek, and Ursula Pürrer, 1992

The Garden, Derek Jarman, 1990

Glitterbug, Derek Jarman, 1994

Go Tell It on the Mountain, Stan Lathan, 1985

I Am Not Your Negro, Raoul Peck, 2016*

James Baldwin: The Price of the Ticket, Karen Thorsen, 1989

The Killers, Robert Siodmak, 1946

The Last of England, Derek Jarman, 1987

Lata, Alisha Tejpal, 2020

Lover Come Back, Delbert Mann, 1961

Murder in Harlem, Oscar Micheaux, 1935

On-Gaku: Our Sound, Kenji Iwaisawa, 2019

Phantom Lady, Robert Siodmak, 1944

Pillow Talk, Michael Gordon, 1959

Safe, Ian Barling, 2021

Sebastiane, Derek Jarman, 1976

Send Me No Flowers, Norman Jewison, 1964

The Sounds of Science, Jean Painlevé, 2002

The Suspect, Robert Siodmak, 1944

The Tall Men, Raoul Walsh, 1955

The Tarnished Angels, Douglas Sirk, 1957

The Tempest, Derek Jarman, 1979

Thunder on the Hill, Douglas Sirk, 1951

The Velvet Queen, Vincent Munier and Marie Amiguet, 2021*

War Requiem, Derek Jarman, 1989

Wittgenstein, Derek Jarman, 1993

Premiering February 13

Baldwin’s Nigger, Horace Ové, 1968

James Baldwin: From Another Place, Sedat Pakay, 1973

Meeting the Man: James Baldwin in Paris, Terence Dixon, 1970