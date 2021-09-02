Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie stars! Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones that they made in between.

Have you ever been dragged onto the sidewalk and beaten ‘til you’ve PISSED BLOOD?! No? Well, today we go long on somebody who has made a career out of losing his shit: Nicolas Cage! This is the first episode to come out of our recent slew of listener-voted polls on Twitter. Conor and I are joined by Cory Everett, good friend, creator of Cinephile: A Card Game and Cinephile Game Night for this episode two long years in the making.

Our B-Sides today include: Red Rock West, Deadfall, Guarding Tess, and Kiss of Death. Settle in for a long one as Conor, Cory, and I focus in on Cage’s career between his breakout performance in Moonstruck and his Oscar-winning performance in Leaving Las Vegas. In those eight years, the movie star tried a little bit of everything, and the results were decidedly mixed. But never uninteresting!

Additional topics include Brian Raftery’s great piece on neo-noirs of the 1990s, Vin Diesel/Helen Mirren chemistry, Cage’s manic box office record, and the rare, beautiful talent of extroverted acting.

