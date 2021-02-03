Last year we partnered with Cinephile for a series of livestreams aimed at raising money for various film-related charities. The resulting series, Cinephile Game Night, aired twice-weekly for 36 episodes throughout the spring and summer featuring 175 guests raising thousands of dollars for 20+ charitable organizations and funds. We are excited to announce that the show will be returning as a monthly series beginning this month.

Cinephile Game Night: Volume II will return next Monday February 8th at 9pm/6pt with Fangoria & Friends. The all-star lineup includes Phil Noble Jr. (Fangoria), Scott Wampler (The Kingcast), Eric Vespe (The Kingcast), and Vanessa Guerrero (El Rey Network) playing in support of Austin Pets Alive. You can catch the episode live on our Twitter feed or the next day embedded right here. Viewers are invited to tune in and follow along with the cinema-related fun!

In case you didn’t have a chance to check out the show, Cinephile Game Night is a series where film critics, podcasters, filmmakers and more go head-to-head to see who is the ultimate cinephile. Hosted by The Film Stage crew, including Jordan Raup, Conor O’Donnell, Dan Mecca, and Cinephile creator Cory Everett, each episode features a rotating guest list of cinephiles from your favorite pop culture podcasts and websites.

Teams have included film sites (IndieWire, Little White Lies, SlashFilm, Collider, Bright Wall/Dark Room), podcasts (The Big Picture, Blank Check, Unspooled, The Flop House, We Hate Movies), and institutions (Alamo Drafthouse, Vidiots) with filmmakers (Alex Ross Perry, David Lowery), comedians (Paul Scheer, Demi Adejuyigbe), and even the legend, Leonard Maltin.

Each episode features players (or teams) facing off for three Cinephile games: Filmography, Movie-Actor, and Six Degrees. The player or team with the most points at the end of the night is crowned the winner. Internet glory ensues. Viewers are encouraged to donate to the highlighted charity or fund and those that do are entered to win a prize, generously donated by guests and hosts.

Stay tuned for upcoming guests and announcements and if there is a film critic, podcaster, comedian or filmmaker you’d like to see on an upcoming episode, let us know!