Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie stars! Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones that they made in between. And sometimes we’re lucky enough to talk to them directly!

Today is one of those glorious days. Conor and I are joined by Guy Pearce, the incomparable actor who’s got a new film coming out in theaters – Memory (April 29th!) – and plenty of accomplished past work to dig into as well.

We focus on The Count of Monte Cristo, The Hard Word, and Lockout (a.k.a. Space Jail). Plenty more is touched on in our 25 minutes of Guy Talk™. Pearce explains his disappointment in Gillian Armstrong’s Death Defying Acts getting buried by Harvey Weinstein fifteen years ago, gets honest about certain movies he deems his “divorce films,” and highlights other B-Sides he’d encouraged his fans to check out (Ravenous, First Snow).

For more from The B-Side, you can find every actor/director and the films discussed in one place here.

Be sure to give us a follow on Twitter and Facebook. Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher. Enter our giveaways, get access to our private Slack channel, and support new episodes by becoming a Patreon contributor.

Subscribe below: