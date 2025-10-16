Welcome to The B-Side! Here we talk about movie stars! Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones that they made in between.

Today we talk about a performer that we lost far too soon: Bill Paxton.

Our B-Sides today include Brain Dead, Indian Summer, Traveller, and Frailty. Our guest is Billy Ray Brewton, and we cover a lot of ground.

We mention his first directing gig (“Fish Heads” by Barnes & Barnes on SNL), his last directed feature (The Greatest Game Ever Played), and his recent podcast appearances before his death. There is also this charming late night appearance.

Listen below and subscribe here. Be sure to give us a follow on Bluesky at @tfsbside.bsky.social. Enjoy!