Welcome to The B-Side! Here we talk about movie stars! Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones that they made in between.

Today we return to one of our earlier subjects: Ryan Gosling! Our B-Sides are The Ides of March, Gangster Squad, Only God Forgives, and First Man. Our guest is our dear friend Cory Everett, creator of Cinephile: A Card Game!

We talk about Gosling’s television career as a young man, his quick rise to stardom, and surprise nomination for Half Nelson fairly early on in his run. He’s been searching for his lifelong directorial muse. There’s been Derek Cianfrance, Nicolas Winding Refn, and Damien Chazelle. Will he ever find the one?

There’s that iconic Rachel McAdams kiss at the MTV Movie Awards, the acceleration of his “coolness” after the success of The Notebook all the way through the release of Drive, and that iconic, ever-changing voice of his. There’s also those beautiful, weird Gosling eyes.

There’s also discussion about George Clooney as a filmmaker, his first film and Charlie Kaufman dislike of it, and his progression (regression?) as a director. The merits of Winding Refn are also debated. We all remember when William Friedkin ridiculed Nicolas Winding Refn for calling Only God Forgives a masterpiece. And if you have not as of yet, you should watch the documentary My Life Directed by Nicolas Winding Refn.

Listen below and subscribe here. Be sure to give us a follow on Bluesky at @tfsbside.bsky.social. Enjoy!