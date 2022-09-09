Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie stars! Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones they made in between.

And this is our one-hundredth episode! We thank you so much for listening these past four years and hope you keep listening for the next four and beyond.

Today, Conor and I get ambitious. For each and every B-Side subject (actors and filmmakers alike) we list an additional B-Side of theirs we have yet to cover. Our attempt to keep each recommendation under 60 seconds was always futile, but we tried our best.

So listener, get ready for 99 movie recommendations as soon as you hit play.

What a ride it’s been. And we’ve only just begun.

