Summer may have come and gone, but The B-Side returns this Friday to celebrate the 100th Episode!

Gearing up for a lightning round of 99 more B-Sides in a single episode, we’ve compiled a supercut teaser celebrating our array of subjects, featuring a little bit of a surprise for you:

As an extra bonus, we’ll be doing a giveaway to whomever can name as many films featured in the supercut as possible.

Submit your answers via email (bside@thefilmstage.com) or Twitter DM (@TFSBSide) by September 12th. The five people who get the most correct will be automatically entered to win a mystery package of three B-Side favorites on Blu-ray!

We’d like to extend a very special thanks to Adam Blotner for our brand new theme song, and to Adrian Carey for his animation chops. Additionally, we’ve got nothing but love for all of our past guests and of course for you, our wonderful listeners.

The 100th Episode drops this Friday, September 9, at noon ET!

Hosted by Dan Mecca and Conor O'Donnell, The B-Side features deep-dive discussions about movie stars. Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones they made in between.