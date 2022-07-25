Following 2001’s In the Bedroom and 2006’s Little Children, writer-director Todd Field will finally return with the long-awaited TÁR, a drama set in the world of classical music starring Cate Blanchett. Ahead of a full trailer, Focus Features has now unveiled the first footage in the form of an enticing teaser.

“Set in the international world of classical music, [the film] centers on Lydia Tár, widely considered one of the greatest living composer/conductors and first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra,” the official synopsis reads. Also starring Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant, and Mark Strong, with a score by Hildur Guðnadóttir and cinematography by Florian Hoffmeister, we hope a festival premiere is officially confirmed soon.

See the trailer below.

TÁR opens on October 7 in theaters.