Early in Daniel Roher’s alarming and essential documentary Navalny, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny sits in Germany, having recovered from being poisoned. Asked what message he might leave behind if killed, he resists and tells the director he’d rather have this film be a thriller, half-jokingly saying “If I die you can make a boring movie of remembrance.” The film is anything but––a living work of journalism made by CNN in secret, revealed as a mystery documentary premiere only after Sundance was underway this year. Putin and Sundance have a bit of history: in 2017 hackers briefly took down the festival’s box office after the premiere of the doping-scandal documentary Icarus. Thankfully no such issues were reported this year.

Similar to Laura Poitras’ Citizenfour, Navalny is a living document as Navalny and his publicist team up with Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev to piece together the mystery of his 2020 poisoning. Navalny is a Putin opposition leader who galvanized a wide coalition, including some with which other politicians would be uncomfortable. He dreams of a decentralized Russia where local governments return to what he calls the “primitive politics” of human rights and free speech. His media team, including publicist Maria and chief of staff Leonid, have taken their case to platforms like YouTube and TikTok in short videos and longer-form reports with titles like “Putin’s Place: A History of the World’s Biggest Bribes.”

Bucking the kleptocracy, Navalny has been the subject of several films including indirectly the youth documentary