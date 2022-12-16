With his work the basis for such great cinematic works as Letter from an Unknown Woman and Only Yesterday, the latest adaptation of a Stefan Zwieg novel comes with Chess Story, a German drama directed by Phillip Stolzl (North Face, The Physician). Ahead of a January 13th theatrical release beginning at Quad Cinema, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the new trailer.

Based on Zweig’s final novella The Royal Game, the film stars Oliver Masucci (When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit, Never Look Away), Albrecht Schuch (Berlin Alexanderplatz), Birgit Minichmayr (Everyone Else), and Rolf Lassgård (A Man Called Ove).

Set in Vienna, 1938, Austria is occupied by the Nazis. Just as Dr. Josef Bartok is about to flee to America with his wife Anna, he is arrested and taken to Hotel Metropol, the Gestapo headquarters. As a notary to the aristocracy, he is tasked with helping the local Gestapo leader gain access to their private bank accounts. After refusing to cooperate, Bartok is put in solitary confinement. He remains steadfast for months, until one day he happens upon a chess book. To withstand the psychological torture and isolation inflicted upon him by the Gestapo, Bartok disappears into the world of chess in search of salvation and inner freedom.

See the exclusive trailer below.

Chess Story opens on January 13th at Quad Cinema and will expand.