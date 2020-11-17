The headline sort of says it all, and frankly there’s maybe not much else necessary to convince, but for the sake of details: Deadline reports Spike Lee will direct a currently untitled musical based on David Kushner’s Esquire article All Rise: The Untold Story of The Guys Who Launched Viagra, as scripted by himself and playwright Kwame Kwei-Armah; songs are by Stew Stewart and Heidi Rodewald, whose musical Passing Strange was given film treatment by Lee in 2009. Entertainment One are behind the project in conjunction with 40 Acres and a Mule.

A cursory glance through Kushner’s article will foretell certain of Lee’s interests—corporate America, public image, family strife, integrations (or resistance to) with social mores—which is to say nothing of his musical fortes. (American Utopia was a disappointment, but we can let that slide.) And of course it’s just funny to imagine a Spike Lee musical about Viagra. We are not above that base amusement.

Lee released a statement on the project, written in his brain-breaking capitalization: