One of South Korea’s biggest stars, Song Kang-ho worked with Hong Sang-soo, Park Chan-wook, Lee Chang-dong, Kim Jee-woon, and Bong Joon-ho before he catapulted into even greater fame with the lattermost director’s Best Picture winner Parasite. Now, for a new feature, he’ll be reuniting with the aforementioned Kim Jee-woon.

Variety reports that the project is titled Cobweb, described by the director as an “experimental” work that will be shot entirely on sound stages and features a film-within-a-film narrative. Written by Shin Yeon-shick, who was originally set to direct, the film will reportedly feature black-and-white and color photography in the same frames, but no plot details are known at this stage.

Song and Kim previously collaborated on The Quiet Family, The Foul King, The Good, The Bad, The Weird, and The Age of Shadows. Their fifth collaboration, Cobweb, will mark the first film made by Song and Kim’s production company Anthology Studios.

Kim’s latest work can be seen on Apple TV+’s Dr. Brain while Song will be seen in Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Broker, likely arriving next year. Production on Cobweb begins next year. Read our recent interview with Song here.