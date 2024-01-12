Premiering in competition at Cannes Film Festival last year, Kim Jee-woon reunited with long-time collaborator Song Kang-Ho for Cobweb. Capturing the star as a filmmaker frantically trying to finish the movie he believes will be his masterpiece, the film was picked up by Samuel Goldwyn Films for a U.S. release, now set for a February 9 debut in theaters and digitally.

Here’s the synopsis: “In the 1970s, Director Kim is obsessed by the desire to re-shoot the ending of his completed film ‘Cobweb’, but chaos and turmoil grip the set with interference from the censorship authorities, and the complaints of actors and producers who can’t understand the re-written ending. Will Kim be able to find a way through this chaos to fulfill his artistic ambitions and complete his masterpiece?”

David Katz said in his Cannes review, “Very much associated with the first wave of post-millennial South Korean cinema that made global inroads, Kim (known for twisty shockers like A Tale of Two Sisters and I Saw the Devil) intends Cobweb as both a film allowing him to take stock and memorialize his lucrative career while also making a case for himself to doubters––a tableful of snide film critics at a café feature in the opening moments, dismissed by Song Kang-ho’s lead, also called Kim, as “people who can’t make art.” Kim is a jobbing director in 1970s Seoul, then under a military dictatorship, for the Shinseong Film studio, established by his illustrious mentor Shin Seong-ho and now run by his descendants, as per national tradition for large businesses.”

