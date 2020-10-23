Chilean director Sebastián Lelio has found acclaim with his Oscar-winning drama A Fantastic Woman, as well as Gloria and the English-language remake he directed, along with Disobedience. The prolific director has now found his most high-profile project yet, one which will team him with Apple and A24, along with a major star.

Led by and produced by Scarlett Johansson, Lelio’s next project is Bride, Variety reports. Scripted by. Lauren Schuker Blum (Orange Is the New Black), Rebecca Angelo (Wolfman), and Lelio, the film follows “a woman created to be an ideal wife — the singular obsession of a brilliant entrepreneur. When she rejects her creator, she’s forced to flee her confined existence, confronting a world that sees her as a monster. While on the run, she finds her true identity, her surprising power and the strength to remake herself as her own creation.”

Seemingly a new take on James Whale’s 1935 masterpiece Bride of Frankenstein, Johansson said, “It is long overdue for Bride to step out of the shadow of her male counterpart and stand alone. Working alongside Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum, Sebastian and I are extremely excited to emancipate this classic anti-heroine and reanimate her story to reflect the change we see today.”

See the trailer for Whale’s film below.