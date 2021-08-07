One of the most acclaimed psychological horror films of all time, Andrzej Żuławski’s Possession has finally received a new 4K restoration that will roll out this fall. Coming from Metrograph Pictures, it’ll premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas and will open theatrically and digitally exclusively at Metrograph on October 1 before expanding to theaters nationwide on October 15. Ahead of the premiere, the first teaser has arrived, showing Isabelle Adjani and Sam Neill’s descent into chaos.

The full synopsis reads, “Banned upon its original release in 1981, Andrzej Żuławski’s stunningly choreographed nightmare of a marriage unraveling is an experience unlike any other. Professional spy Mark (Sam Neill) returns to his West Berlin home to find his wife Anna (Isabelle Adjani, in a role that earned her Best Actress at Cannes) insistent on a divorce. As Anna’s frenzied behavior becomes ever more alarming, Mark discovers a truth far more sinister than his wildest suspicions. With its pulsating score, visceral imagery, and some of the most haunting performances ever captured on screen, Possession is cinematic delirium at its most intoxicating. “

Check out the teaser below.