After earning acclaim for Broad City, Ilana Glazer has ventured into feature filmmaking with False Positive, a thriller she has scripted and stars in. The A24 production, directed by John Lee (Pee-wee’s Big Holiday, as well as Broad City episodes) will land on Hulu this June following a Tribeca premiere and now the first trailer has arrived.

After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle’s gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own “birth story.” As if getting pregnant weren’t complicated enough…

Watch the trailer below.

False Positive premieres at Tribeca Film Festival and arrives on Hulu on June 25.