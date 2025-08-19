Paweł Pawlikowski’s Joaquin Phoenix- and Rooney Mara-led The Island was, as cinematographer Łukasz Żal told us, “just two-and-a-half weeks before shooting” when the 2023 strikes shut down production. While it seems less and less likely we’ll ever see the film (or at least in its original iteration) the Ida and Cold War director hasn’t stayed down: MUBI have announced movement on 1949, which will star Hanns Zischler (Clouds of Sils Maria, Munich) and Sandra Hüller as Thomas Mann and his daughter Erika, respectively, “on a roadtrip through Post-war Europe.” August Diehl, Anna Madeley, Devid Striesow (Yella), and Theo Trebs round out the cast for the film co-written by Henk Handloegten (Babylon Berlin) and currently shooting between Poland, Germany, and Italy.

Set against the backdrop of the Cold War, 1949 more explicitly concerns the Magic Mountain author and his actress-journalist daughter’s road trip from U.S.-backed Frankfurt to Soviet-dominated Weimar. (Expect lots of gray skies and rubble mounds.) Żal is returning to DP duties on the feature, which MUBI describes as “exploring the themes of identity, guilt, family and love, amid the turmoil and moral confusion of post-war Europe.” Needless to say, a Berlin or Cannes debut is already expected.