A major summer release for Paul Thomas Anderson’s next feature was too good to be true. Warner Bros. has now delayed the film, his Vineland-inspired action/crime/comedy One Battle After Another, from an August 8, 2025 release to a September 26, 2025 bow, a similar timeframe that Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis occupied last year.

According to The Wrap, the film will still receive an IMAX release, including select theaters with 70mm along with a special release on VistaVision, a format recently used by Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist. The shift will reportedly “give the studio more time to prepare VistaVision prints and projectors for the release.”

With a cast featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Wood Harris, Alana Haim, Benicio del Toro, and Chase Infiniti, we recently reported from the first test screenings that the film features “loads of action and car chases,” including a “phenomenal” one in the climax and the “closest we’ll ever get” to a full-on PTA action movie.

Taking One Battle After Another‘s original spot on August 8 is Zach Cregger’s Weapons starring Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, and Alden Ehrenreich. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride! will now be released on March 6, 2026 after shifting from its September 26, 2025 slot. Lastly, David Robert Mitchell’s sci-fi feature Flowervale Street, starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor, has now shifted from March 13, 2026 to Aug. 14, 2026.

The delay for One Battle After Another now means that Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest could pop up at some fall festivals, so stay tuned for updates.

