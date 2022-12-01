NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

The rarely screened Japanese director Yoshimitsu Morita is given his first-ever New York retrospective.

Museum of the Moving Image

The director Paweł Łoziński (who we recently talked to) is subject of a new retrospective, while a series on director’s cuts includes Ishtar and Brazil.

Film Forum

As a 4K restoration of Peter Greenaway’s The Draughtsman’s Contract begins, two great pieces of Vibe Cinema—The Last Waltz and Paris, Texas—have showings; A Night at the Opera plays Sunday.

Anthology Film Archives

Films by Jean-Luc Godard’s Dziga Vertov Group are subject of a new series.

Roxy Cinema

E.T. plays on 35mm, while a retrospective of Ondi Timoner includes the great documentary Dig! and the director’s cut of Mapplethorpe.

IFC Center

The Evil DeadNight of the Living DeadHellboy, Pan’s Labyrinth, Suspiria, and Re-Animator all play.

