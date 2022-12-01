NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

The rarely screened Japanese director Yoshimitsu Morita is given his first-ever New York retrospective.

Museum of the Moving Image

The director Paweł Łoziński (who we recently talked to) is subject of a new retrospective, while a series on director’s cuts includes Ishtar and Brazil.

Film Forum

As a 4K restoration of Peter Greenaway’s The Draughtsman’s Contract begins, two great pieces of Vibe Cinema—The Last Waltz and Paris, Texas—have showings; A Night at the Opera plays Sunday.

Anthology Film Archives

Films by Jean-Luc Godard’s Dziga Vertov Group are subject of a new series.

Roxy Cinema

E.T. plays on 35mm, while a retrospective of Ondi Timoner includes the great documentary Dig! and the director’s cut of Mapplethorpe.

IFC Center

The Evil Dead, Night of the Living Dead, Hellboy, Pan’s Labyrinth, Suspiria, and Re-Animator all play.