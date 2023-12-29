Film at Lincoln Center

A massive Edward Yang retrospective, New York’s first in a dozen years, continues with A Brighter Summer Day, Yi Yi, and new restorations of A Confucian Confusion and Mahjong.

Roxy Cinema

A 35mm print of Fincher’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and “City Dudes” screen this Saturday.

Museum of the Moving Image

A Roy Andersson retrospective continues with his flagship films and a lesser-seen work; the Todd Haynes series winds down; The Wicker Man plays on Saturday and Sunday.

Film Forum

The Third Man begins a 75th-anniversary 35mm run while Days of Heaven (read our interview with Brooke Adams) continues in 4K.

Museum of Modern Art

The comprehensive Ennio Morricone retrospective continues.

IFC Center

Casablanca and Alphaville have runs; The Muppets Take Manhattan plays early, while Black Christmas, Revenge of the Sith, and Last Crusade have late showings.