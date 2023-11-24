NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Anthology Film Archives

The films of Martin Scorsese’s World Cinema Project are screening, while a Jean Cocteau program runs in Essential Cinema.

Film Forum

Michael Powell’s career-killing masterwork Peeping Tom plays in a long-overdue restoration, while Glauber Rocha’s Black God, White Devil continues; “Hitchcock’s ’50s” runs through arguably the director’s greatest decade; Kirikou and the Sorceress plays this Sunday.

Museum of the Moving Image

Reverse Shot celebrates its 20th anniversary with a months-long programming run, continuing this weekend with the Before trilogy on 35mm and Feast of the Epiphany; prints of They Live and Holiday show this weekend.

Roxy Cinema

The Josh Safdie-presented The Gods of Times Square plays on Sunday, while The Long Day Closes and Dogtooth show on 35mm; “City Dudes” returns on Saturday.

IFC Center

Distant Voices, Still Lives continues its run while Ocean’s Twelve, Star Trek III, Battle Royale, Desperado, and a print of A Nightmare on Elm Street 3 play.

Museum of Modern Art

A series on pre-revolution Iranian cinema has its final weekend.