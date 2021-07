Film Forum

The huge Humphrey Bogart series continues, as do Le Cercle Rouge, La Piscine, and Blue Collar.

Museum of the Moving Image

2001 plays on Sunday.

Film at Lincoln Center

Jia Zhangke’s Xiao Wu and Raúl Ruiz’s The Tango of the Widower have screenings.

IFC Center

Working Girls and the World of Wong Kar-wai continue, while Miyazaki’s debut Lupin the 3rd begins its run.

Roxy Cinema

Céline and Julie has showings, while a print of Polyester returns.