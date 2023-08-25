NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film Forum

Michael Roemer’s great The Plot Against Harry and the Tarantino-presented Winter Kills both screen on 35mm; Contempt continues

Roxy Cinema

Madonna fans can flock to Dick Tracy and Evita on 35mm, while a print of Perdita Durango also plays.

Film at Lincoln Center

Kira Muratova’s The Long Farewell and Brief Encounters are both screening in new restorations.

Museum of Modern Art

The earliest color films screen in a new series.

Anthology Film Archives

Documentaries by the great Kazuo Hara are subject of a new retrospective.

Museum of the Moving Image

Nope, Starman, Airport, and 2001 play on 70mm in a new series; Baby Boy and Idlewild have screenings.

IFC Center

The Bling Ring, Event Horizon, and First of Fury have late showings, while Oldboy and The Others play in new restorations; The Age of Innocence and The Tree of Life show throughout the week.