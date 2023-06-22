NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

The Mother and the Whore begins a run in its 4K restoration; Scratch plays for free Friday night in Damrosch Park.

Museum of the Moving Image

E.T., The Green Ray, Risky Business, and Blow Out play on 35mm in a summer movie series; The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms, The Great Muppet Caper, and Querelle also screen.

BAM

Juliet Berto’s superb directorial debut Neige begins playing in a long-overdue restoration.

Film Forum

A celebration of Ozu’s 120th birthday continues with a massive series; It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World plays this Sunday.

Roxy Cinema

35mm prints of Portrait of Jason and The Rocky Horror Picture Show screen, while Happy Together plays; “City Dudes” plays on Saturday.

Anthology Film Archives

Buster Keaton and Ken Jacobs screen in Essential Cinema.

IFC Center

The David Lynch and Studio Ghibli retrospectives continue while The Babadook has late showings.