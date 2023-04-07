NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

The Last Temptation of Christ and The Flowers of St. Francis have 35mm showings for Easter Weekend, while Barbarella and The Terminator also screen on film; Ken Jacobs’ Two Wrenching Departures plays on Sunday with Jacobs present.

IFC Center

Gregg Araki presents Something Wild on 35mm this Friday, while his film The Doom Generation opens in a director’s cut; Beau Travail offers a Claire Denis fix; Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, and Before Midnight screen, while Akira and Barb Wire have late showings, with Wild Things showing on 35mm.

BAM

One of Shôhei Imamura’s last films, Warm Water Under a Red Bridge, is screening, while “Queering the Canon” offers films by Lizzie Borden, Funeral Parade of Roses, and more.

Museum of the Moving Image

A series on Jeanne Dielman‘s influences brings the film itself and work by Varda, Godard, Straub-Huillet, and Dreyer; Tokyo Story plays on Saturday.

Anthology Film Archives

A Joe Dante retrospective concludes with both Gremlins, Matinee, and The Movie Orgy.

Film Forum

As The Conformist continues, two Harold Lloyd movies screen; the newly restored Invaders from Mars plays this Sunday.

Film at Lincoln Center

The newly restored Drylongso continues screening. (Read our interview with director Cauleen Smith here.)