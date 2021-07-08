After a hiatus as theaters in New York City and beyond closed their doors during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, there’s a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings taking place.

Museum of the Moving Image

Prints of 2001 (on 70mm), Full Metal Jacket, and The Right Stuff have screenings; The Young Girls of Rochefort has a matinee screening on Friday, while Thief plays Sunday to kick off this year’s Caan Film Festival.

Film at Lincoln Center

The restoration of Hou Hsiao-hsien’s masterpiece Flowers of Shanghai continues, while the great Simone Barbes or Virtue shows through the weekend.

Film Forum

Le Cercle Rouge La Piscine, and 8½ continue, while a print of Paul Schrader’s Blue Collar begins a week-long run; Kent Jones will conduct a Q & A on Friday.

IFC Center

As restoration of Lizzie Borden’s Working Girls continues, IFC opens the World of Wong Kar-wai.

Roxy Cinema

Swimming Pool and The American Friend are screening.

BAM

La Haine begins a run.