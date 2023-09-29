NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Museum of the Moving Image

Reverse Shot celebrates its 20th anniversary with a months-long programming run, starting this weekend with A Lion in the House, Femme Fatale, and Summer Hours, all on 35mm.

Paris Theater

The Paris has reopened with a Saturday-morning 70mm screening of Playtime.

Roxy Cinema

The Third Man, Knock Knock, Klute, and Great Expectations show on 35mm.

Metrograph

An extensive retrospective of the great Robby Müller has begun.

IFC Center

The new restoration of Shinji Somai’s Typhoon Club continues; All That Jazz, Delicatessen, The Holy Mountain, The Lords of Salem, Sleepy Hollow, and Gregg Araki’s Nowhere play while Oldboy screens in a new restoration.

Film Forum

A new 4K restoration of Farewell, My Concubine begins; Shrek plays on Sunday