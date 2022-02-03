After a hiatus as theaters in New York City and beyond closed their doors during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, there’s a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings taking place.

IFC Center

Solaris screens for its 50th anniversary.

Metrograph

As a retro of melodrama master John M. Stahl gets underway, the six-film retrospective of Miklós Jancsó has its final weekend.

Museum of the Moving Image

Films by Paul Thomas Anderson, Sergei Eisenstein, and Derek Jarman screen for “See It Big: Extravaganzas!“

Museum of Modern Art

“To Save and Project,” one of the most eye-opening series in any given year, has its final weekend as a pre-code series kicks off.

Film Forum

As a new 35mm print of The Conversation continues its run, a collection of New York movies runs and Little Fugitive plays Sunday.

Paris Theater

Both takes on Imitation of Life, equally essential, are playing this weekend.

Roxy Cinema

Lina Wertmüller’s The Seduction of Mimi plays through the weekend; this Sunday The World, the Flesh, and the Devil screens on 35mm.

Anthology Film Archives

Essential Cinema offers Tony Conrad and Maya Deren on 35mm.