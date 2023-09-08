NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film Forum

An essential retrospective of Ousmane Sembène, featuring 35mm prints and new restorations, has begun, while the 3D classic I, the Jury screens on Friday; Michael Roemer’s great The Plot Against Harry and the Tarantino-presented Winter Kills continue screening on 35mm; Contempt continues in a 4K restoration; four Laurel & Hardy shorts play on Sunday

Paris Theater

The Paris has reopened with a new Dolby Atmos screen and a 70mm series featuring Playtime and Lawrence of Arabia, as well as Sorcerer.

BAM

The Battle of Chile, newly restored, plays in three parts.

Roxy Cinema

A Dennis Hopper series is underway: his great, rarely screened directing efforts Backtrack and The Hot Spot play on 35mm, while a print of Waterworld also screens; The Last Movie shows Sunday.

Museum of Modern Art

A retrospective of the Yugoslav Black Wave is now underway.

Film at Lincoln Center

A retrospective of Korean cinema’s “golden decade” continues.

Museum of the Moving Image

Any Given Sunday, 25th Hour, José Val del Omar’s Elementary Triptych of Spain, and the Sinéad O’Connor-starring Butcher Boy all show on 35mm; Ida Lupino’s Hard, Fast and Beautiful play on 16mm.

IFC Center

The new restoration of Shinji Somai’s Typhoon Club begins a run; Dark City, Saw, and Gus Van Sant’s Psycho have late showings, while Oldboy plays in a new restoration.