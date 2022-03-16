NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

A regular performer for Ozu, Mizoguchi, and Naruse, Kinuyo Tanaka is celebrated in a retrospective of films she directed, as restored by Janus, alongside work by her collaborators.

Film Forum

Joseph Losey’s great Mr. Klein has been restored, while School of Rock screens this Sunday.

Roxy Cinema

Manhunter and Ikiru screen on 35mm this weekend.

Paris Theater

The all-35mm Jane Campion retrospective winds down with Holy Smoke and Bright Star.

Metrograph

Metrograph A to Z continues; two Muppet movies screen in Play Time; Eyes Without a Face, Vagabond, and The Young Girls of Rochefort lead “Left Bank Cinema“; South Park and Perfect Blue are in “Late Nights.”

Anthology Film Archives

Essential Cinema has a heaping of Eisenstein, while the rarely screened films of Bruce and Norman Yonemoto are showcased.

Quad Cinema

Featuring young Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz, restorations of Bigas Luna’s Passion Trilogy begin running this weekend.

IFC Center

Late-night showings of Eraserhead, Twilight, Brazil, Mysterious Skin, and a print of Mars Attacks! have showings.