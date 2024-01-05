NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

The massive Edward Yang retrospective, New York’s first in a dozen years, has its final weekend with A Brighter Summer Day, Yi Yi, and new restorations of A Confucian Confusion and Mahjong.

Roxy Cinema

Claire Donato presents Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me on 35mm and Preminger’s Bonjour Tristesse, while The Canyons screens on Saturday and Saturday.

IFC Center

Céline and Julie Go Boating and Casablanca and Alphaville have runs; Donnie Darko, Black Christmas, Once and Future Queen, and Goldfinger have late showings.

Museum of Modern Art

The comprehensive Ennio Morricone retrospective comes to a close with The Untouchables and 1900.

Film Forum

A Leon Ischai retrospective begins while The Third Man continues a 75th-anniversary 35mm run; Days of Heaven (read our interview with Brooke Adams) plays on Sunday with 101 Dalmations.