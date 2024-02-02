NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.
Museum of Modern Art
A massive run of Luis Buñuel’s Mexican films begins; “To Save and Project,” continues.
Film at Lincoln Center
“Never Look Away: Serge Daney’s Radical 1970s” brings films by Tati, Samuel Fuller, Nicholas Ray (x2), Godard, Straub-Huillet, Pasolini, and more.
Film Forum
“SAPPH-O-RAMA” highlights lesbian cinema with films by Chantal Akerman, Lizzie Borden, Ulrike Ottinger, Yvonne Rainer, Celine Sciamma, and more; a 4K restoration of The Pianist, I Heard It Through the Grapevine, and The Third Man continue; a print of Calamity Jane plays on Sunday.
IFC Center
As Francis Ford Coppola’s latest recut, One from the Heart: Reprise, continues, Bertrand Bonello’s masterpiece Coma gets a New York premiere and a Dario Argento series begins; Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar plays late.
Roxy Cinema
Cronenberg’s Crash and Keith McNally’s End of Night show on prints.
Museum of the Moving Image
A retrospective of snubbed performances brings films by De Palma, Hitchcock (x2), and more; The Lawnmower Man plays on Friday and Six Degrees of Separation screens this Sunday
Anthology Film Archives
Martha Coolidge’s Not a Pretty Picture, newly restored, begins a run..