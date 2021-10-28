After a hiatus where New York’s theaters closed during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings are taking place.

Metrograph

The insanely packed “Lives of Performers” offers films by Almodóvar, Satoshi Kon, Bob Fosse, Cassavetes, Powell & Pressburger, Rivette—almost too much to count.

Film Forum

Miraculously rediscovered and restored, the Iranian film Chess of the Wind is now playing, while North by Northwest continues; Frankenstein screens on Sunday.

BAM

Recently rediscovered and restored, Wendell B. Harris’ Chameleon Street is now playing. Read our interview with Harris here.

Roxy Cinema

Screen Slate has a weekend series of 35mm horror: Anguish and Popcorn on Friday and Sunday, and House of Wax and I Know Who Killed Me on Saturday. Halloween and a print of Poltergeist play on Sunday.

IFC Center

While the 4K restoration of Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s masterpiece Cure continues and World of Wong Kar-wai keeps going, Arrebato, Christine, Mulholland Dr., Taxi Driver, The Shining, and House have showings.

Anthology Film Archives

A retro of Amos Vogel’s Cinema 16 runs this weekend.

Quad Cinema

Restored in 4K, Joan Micklin Silver’s Hester Street continues its run.

Museum of the Moving Image

A 90th-anniversary retro of Universal Horror continues, while an Amos Vogel retrospective is underway.