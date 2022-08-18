NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

As the 4K restoration of Keane opens (read our interview with Lodge Kerrigan here) and Three Colors: Blue continues alongside Three Colors: White, the series “Animating Funny Pages” shows the inspiration of Owen Kline’s new feature—work by Robert Downey Sr, Frank Tashlin, and more.

Film Forum

To mark the great Alain Resnias’ centennial, a massive retrospective continues with Marienbad, Hiroshima, Je t’aime, je t’aime, and some of his lesser-seen (but no less great) features—Mélo, Stavisky, Love Unto Death, and Life is a Bed of Roses.

BAM

“Intimate Epics” continues with Happy Hour, Barry Lyndon, Andrei Rublev, and Sátántangó.

Museum of the Moving Image

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Licorice Pizza, and Sleeping Beauty all play on 70mm this weekend, while one of cinema’s most unsung heroes—women in Australian cinema—get their due in a new retrospective.

Roxy Cinema

The series “Woman as Witch” offers The Passion of Joan of Arc, while a program curated by Owen Kline screens Saturday.

Anthology Film Archives

A George Miller retrospective is underway; Essential Cinema has Chaplin.

Paris Theater

Prints of Don’t Look Now, Shoot the Piano Player, and Green for Danger play in a “Directors Selects” series, which also offers The Act of Killing, The Look of Silence, and I Am Not Your Negro.

IFC Center

The 4K Daisies restoration has begun, while a series on Los Angeles films is underway, including Blade Runner and the new restoration of Heat; Lost Highway continues; The Shining, Alien, Aliens, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Taxi Driver have late showings.