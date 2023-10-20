NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.
Lincoln Center
A restoration of Jacques Rivette’s long-rare L’amour fou is now playing.
Anthology Film Archives
Work by John Carpenter, Stuart Gordon, and more play in a series of films inspired by H.P. Lovecraft.
IFC Center
An extensive William Friedkin series is now underway, while Friday the 13th: Part VI and The Garbage Pail Kids Movie play late.
BAM
The first U.S. retrospective of Afro-French filmmaker Julius-Amédée Laou has begun.
Museum of Modern Art
A series on pre-revolution Iranian cinema is underway.
Roxy Cinema
Prints of Little Man and White Chicks screen as part of a Wayans brothers retrospective; horror features The Wolf Knife and Daughters of Darkness show on 35mm.
Museum of the Moving Image
Reverse Shot celebrates its 20th anniversary with a months-long programming run, continuing this weekend with Inside Llewyn Davis and a 35mm print of The Village; Ghosts of Mars screens on 35mm.