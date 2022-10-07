Film Forum

Isabelle Huppert, our (give or take) greatest living actress, is celebrated in a retrospective that includes films by Pialat, Chabrol, and more, while this Saturday offers a free screening of the documentary One Life to Play; Breathless and Antoine Doinel continue, while Babe show on Sunday.

Film at Lincoln Center

NYFF Revivals continues with restorations of Beirut the Encounter, Manoel de Oliveira’s The Day of Despair, and The Passion of Remembrance.

Anthology Film Archives

A 35mm print of Abel Ferrara’s The Addiction plays alongside Kathryn Bigelow & Monty Montgomery’s The Loveless retrospective of Colombian filmmaker Luis Ospina is underway while “Essential Cinema” has Eisenstein and Epstein; Jonas Mekas programs run.

Japan Society

The horror classic Ringu screens on Friday.

Museum of the Moving Image

A packed weekend for The Caan Film Festival is headlined by Thief and a print of Bottle Rocket.

Roxy Cinema

A Woman is a Woman and Weekend show on 35mm, while Band of Outsiders also screens; The Hunger shows throughout the weekend and Blood Diner plays on Saturday.

Paris Theater

A 35mm print of Lewis Milestone’s All Quiet on the Western Front screens this Sunday.

BAM

Life is Cheap…But Toilet Paper is Expensive continues in a new restoration.

IFC Center

“World of Wong Kar-wai” returns; Videodrome, Pulp Fiction, Purple Rain, The Silence of the Lambs, The Lost Boys, and Twilight also play.