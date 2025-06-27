NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

In the Mood for Love and its never-before-seen epilogue In the Mood for Love 2001 begin playing while a restoration of Christiane F. continues.

Museum of Modern Art

A Theater Near You includes films by Spike Lee, Jim Jarmusch, Claire Denis, and more.

Brooklyn Academy of Music

Remakes, Ripoffs & Reinterpretations begins.

Anthology Film Archives

A survey of Jean-Claude Rousseau, including Ruggles of Red Gap on 35mm, begins; a J. Hoberman-curated series on New York avant-garde continues.

Roxy Cinema

Jupiter Ascending and Wigstock: The Movie screen on 35mm, while Carny shows on 16mm this Sunday.

Museum of the Moving Image

Pursuant to the question of our time––is Tom Cruise evil?––a career-spanning retrospective continues with The Color of Money on 35mm; Blade Runner 2049 and Fleshpot on 42nd Street screen Saturday.

Film Forum

Apocalypse Now‘s “roadshow edition” continues screening, as does the 4K restoration of Shall We Dance?; a Laurel and Hardy program plays on Sunday.

Paris Theater

The career-spanning Hitchcock series continues while a Technicolor retrospective begins.

IFC Center

In the Mood for Love and In the Mood for Love 2001 begin; Ran continues in a 40th-anniversary restoration; Dogtooth, Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, and Happiness play daily; Basic Instinct, Gummo, Mean Streets, and Querelle show late.

Nitehawk Cinema

Smokey and the Bandit and a 35mm print of Clint Eastwood’s Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil screen early on Saturday and Sunday.

Metrograph

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Volver, The Pirate, 8 Women, Strictly Ballroom, Humpday, and a host of films in the Mikio Naruse series play on 35mm; Shanghai Dreams, Mumblecore, The Show Must Go On, and Volver a Carmen continue.