NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film Forum

“50 from the ’50s” continues with films by Howard Hawks, Elia Kazan, Stanley Donen, and many more.

BAM

“Let the Record Show” offers films built from archival material.

Museum of the Moving Image

Reverse Shot celebrates its 20th anniversary with a months-long programming run, continuing this weekend with The Curious Case of Benjamin Button on 35mm and two by Maren Ade.

Anthology Film Archives

Work by John Carpenter, Stuart Gordon, and more play in a series of films inspired by H.P. Lovecraft, while two from Buñuel show in “Essential Cinema.”

IFC Center

An extensive William Friedkin series continues, while The Holy Mountain and Army of Darkness play late; Oldboy screens in a new restoration.

Museum of Modern Art

A series on pre-revolution Iranian cinema is underway, as well as a collection of female-made silent cinema.

Roxy Cinema

The Shining plays on 35mm; Suspiria and Gregg Araki’s Nowhere also screen.