NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film at Lincoln Center

A series of thematically arranged Hong Sang-soo double features has begun.

IFC Center

The new restoration of INLAND EMPIRE is now playing, while Eraserhead, Dune, Twilight, Mamma Mia!, and Derek Jarman’s Sebastiane have late-night showings.

Roxy Cinema

A 35mm-heavy Alex Ross Perry retrospective is underway; a print of Lady Terminator plays on Saturday; prints of River’s Edge and The Seventh Seal play on Sunday.

Museum of Modern Art

As retrospectives of Larry Fessenden’s genre house Glass Eye Pix and films by Larry Clark continue, The Birds has a screening.

Metrograph

The Robert Siodmak retrospective continues, as does “Pop Plays Itself,” a collection of musicians onscreen; Eden and After plays in Left Bank Cinema; Perfect Blue and Son of the White Mare are in “Late Nights.”

Anthology Film Archives

The Hong-Kong-A-Thon returns, while programs screen in “Essential Cinema.”

Film Forum

Joseph Losey’s great Mr. Klein continues; the Sidney Poitier retrospective is running; To Kill a Mockingbird plays Sunday.