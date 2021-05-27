After a hiatus as theaters in New York City and beyond closed their doors during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, there’s a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings taking place.

Quad Cinema

Eyes Wide Shut, Funny Girl, and Ghostbusters play as part the series “A New York State of Mind.”

Listen to Bilge Ebiri discuss Stanley Kubrick’s final film on The B-Side.

Paris Theater

A Charlie Kaufman retrospective is underway through June 1, while A Color Purple plays on Sunday with Michael Koresky in person.

Film Forum

The new 4K restorations of Frederico Fellini’s 8 1/2 and Jacques Deray’s La Piscine are playing daily.

Roxy Cinema

Stranger Than Paradise plays on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Film at Lincoln Center

World of Wong Kar Wai, featuring new restorations from the legendary Hong Kong director, continues while the new restoration of Andrei Tarkovsky’s Mirror is playing daily.

Museum of the Moving Image

9 to 5 and Fantasia show this weekend. Along with the reopening of their the sci-fi masterpiece and The Killing. As part of “See It Big: The Return!”, Vertigo is also playing.

IFC Center

The long-lost, newly restored George A. Romero feature The Amusement Park is now playing.

Alamo Drafthouse

Singin’ in the Rain plays for brunch.